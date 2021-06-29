YouTube
    Can you dress up with your hair? Sounds impossible doesn't it? A video of a woman has gone viral in which she is seen all dressed up with her hair.

    In the video shared on Instagram by hepgul5, the woman is seen wearing a hat, a pair of sunglasses. Her long hair doubles down as her dress. The woman also wore a belt to keep her hair in place, but also to make it look like to chic dress.

    Can you dress up with your hair? This woman can: Watch viral video

    The front part of her body is covered with hair in such a manner that it looks like a short dress. The video has been liked over 5,900 times so far.

    Several users lauded her sense of imagination. Others found it funny while some put up emoticons of folded hands.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
