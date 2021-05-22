Can’t say Centre did not anticipate the consequence: P Chidambaram

New Delhi, May 22: Senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram on Saturday criticised the Union Government and said that the it cannot say it did not anticipate the consequence of the vaccine shortage.

The government had been duly forewarned, Chidambaram said. The Modi government cannot say "we did not anticipate these consequences'. The government has been duly forewarned. The final warning to the government is that if vaccinations are not accelerated, it will not be possible to prevent a third wave, the former Union Minister also said.

We need data on capacity of domestic producers, orders placed vaccine-wise, import contracts concluded, agreed schedule of delivery etc. Nothing has been disclosed so far. The claim of the Union Health Minister of getting 216 crore vaccine doses by December 31 to vaccinate the entire adult population by that date must be backed by hard data. So far, it is not, he also said in a tweet.

India’s vaccination drive exceeds 19 crore

Both IMF and WHO have cautioned India about the consequences of the slow pace of vaccination, Chidambaram also also said.

