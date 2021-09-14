YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Can’t make an exception says SC while rejecting plea seeking COVID-19 compensations for lawyers’ kin

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 14: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition that sought COVID-19 compensation for lawyer's kin and stated that an exception could not be made.

    Can’t make an exception says SC while rejecting plea seeking COVID-19 compensations for lawyers’ kin

    The petitioner stated that compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be granted to family members of lawyer below the age of 60 who died due to COVID-19. The Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna said that the court cannot make an exception for advocates. A lot of people had died due to COVID-19 and a lawyer's life cannot be more precious than others.

    Third wave will also be over: SC pulls up Centre for delay in Covid death certificate guidelines, compensationThird wave will also be over: SC pulls up Centre for delay in Covid death certificate guidelines, compensation

    Are other people in society not important, the Bench asked. The court said that it had held compensation for all persons who died due to COVID-19.

    The Bench dismissed the petition and imposed cost of Rs 10,000. We will soon take steps to prevent lawyers from filing such petitions. The petitioner, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, an advocate requested the Bench that he will withdraw the plea and file it with better grounds.

    More SUPREME COURT News  

    Read more about:

    supreme court lawyers coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X