Cannot order for use of traditional remedies like ‘Red Ant Chutney’ as cure for COVID-19: SC

Don’t want terrorists to know what software is being used: Centre to SC on Pegasus row

Can’t make an exception says SC while rejecting plea seeking COVID-19 compensations for lawyers’ kin

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a petition that sought COVID-19 compensation for lawyer's kin and stated that an exception could not be made.

The petitioner stated that compensation of Rs 50 lakh should be granted to family members of lawyer below the age of 60 who died due to COVID-19. The Bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna said that the court cannot make an exception for advocates. A lot of people had died due to COVID-19 and a lawyer's life cannot be more precious than others.

Third wave will also be over: SC pulls up Centre for delay in Covid death certificate guidelines, compensation

Are other people in society not important, the Bench asked. The court said that it had held compensation for all persons who died due to COVID-19.

The Bench dismissed the petition and imposed cost of Rs 10,000. We will soon take steps to prevent lawyers from filing such petitions. The petitioner, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, an advocate requested the Bench that he will withdraw the plea and file it with better grounds.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:47 [IST]