Can now fly for Rs 1 again; Air Deccan is back

India's first domestic low-cost airline is all set to relaunch operations this month with what it is remembered for the most - Rs 1 airfares.

The airline will begin with four bases at Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Shillong, connecting them with smaller cities around them. The first Air Deccan flight will take off on December 22 and fly to Mumbai from Nashik, Capt G R Gopinath told Mint.

By January, the airline plans to station a second aircraft in Delhi to connect the city with Agra, Shimla, Ludhiana, Pantnagar, Dehradun and Kullu.

Air Deccan was founded by GR Gopinath in 2003. It was later merged with Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines in 2008 but was grounded in 2012 under financial duress.

OneIndia News