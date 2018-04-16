Can JD(S)-BSP patch things up ahead of crucial Karnataka election

Is there trouble in paradise for the JD(S) and BSP? The two parties had decided to come together and fight the Karnataka assembly elections together.

As per the arrangement, the BSP would contest 20 out of the 224 seats. However, now it appears that the number is likely to be reduced as many within the JD(S) have raised objections.

The JD(S) candidates argue that the winnability factor for the BSP is restricted only to five constituencies and hence parting with 20 is too much. The BSP, for now, has announced its candidates in Kollegal and Bidar North. The BSP state president, N Mahesh is contesting from Kollegal north while state coordinator M Muniyappa would be fielded from Bidar North.

While many in the JD(S) want the seats reduced for the BSP, there is unlikely to be any change in the original arrangement. There was an agreement signed by both parties in February and the terms of the same would not change. It would be a credibility issue for the JD(S) if any last minute changes are made.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati would be visiting the state this month and take part in the campaign. She would visit the state on April 25 and once again on May 5. She would campaign in Mysuru, Chitradurga, Belagavi and Bidar.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

