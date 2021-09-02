Can India trust Taliban on its no interference in Kashmir assurance

New Delhi, Sep 02: India would assess the statement made by the Al-Qaeda on Kashmir especially in the wake of the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. The statement by the Al-Qaeda does not restrict itself to Kashmir alone, but also makes a mention of liberating Somalia, Yemen, Palestine, Levant and Maghreb.

While the relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda dates back to the 1980s, the world would keep a close watch on whether the former would keep up its commitment not to let Afghan soil be used for any terrorist activity.

The Taliban has been critical of the Islamic State, when it began operating on Afghan soil. However it has remained mum on the Al-Qaeda and this security watchers say is due to the strong bond that Mullah Omar shared with Osama bin Laden.

The Taliban has assured India that there would be no interference when it comes to Kashmir, but New Delhi would watch closely if the outfit provides a safe haven to terrorists groups which have a focus on India.

The Taliban during its rule between 1996 and 2001 has provided a safe haven for groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jihadi-Islami. The JeM in fact ran a terror camp under the Taliban rule at Khost. If one looks at the manner in which the Taliban has sheltered these anti-India terror groups in the past, it would be hard to believe the assurances given by the outfit, an official tells OneIndia. Moreover it was the Taliban which allowed the Indian plane land in Afghansitan during the Kandahar hijack. This was a clear indicator that the Taliban followed the instructions of the ISI, which wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Masood Azhar out of an Indian jail and back in Pakistan.

The Taliban may not send its fighters or strategise regarding Kashmir, but the worry, officials say is that it could well provide a safe haven for terrorists groups which have an anti-India agenda.

The Taliban has indicated that it would rule differently this time around. If it lives up to its commitment, then it may not provide a safe haven for terror groups. It is too early to judge says another official.

Releasing scores of terrorists from jail post the takeover is not something that gives confidence, the official said. Moreover, when it comes to the Al-Qaeda, the Taliban cannot be entirely trusted. When the ISIS came into Afghansitan, the Taliban had said that any activity should be undertaken under it. This was however not paid heed to and over the years the Taliban and ISIS have fought several battles. This was however not the case when it came to the AQ, which set up the Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent.

Whether India would recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would largely depend on how the outfit deals with terror groups opposed to India and who raise the Kashmir issue. Another official said that India must wait and watch. Currently there is no government in Afghanistan and there is some amount of confusion regarding the leadership. It would be too early to tell whether the Taliban will live up to its assurances or not and hence there is no point in jumping the gun. The official said that things would become clear by the end of the year.