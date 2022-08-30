Can Biden administration rein in Chinese spies?

For the dark rule in Afghanistan, blame is on the US

Hunter Biden wanted a joint venture with China's Harvest Fund Management. The Chinese investment firm is led by Henry Zhao, a member of the all-powerful Communist Party in China.

Recently, the Joe Biden administration in Washington has warned that a Chinese Communist Party front group is seeking to "co-opt" US state leaders as part of Beijing's sprawling foreign influence operation. Is his administration really serious about containing the much-reported Chinese espionage in the United States today?

Observers say that the situation is highly dangerous for the national security of the United States. The Chinese espionage seems to have infiltrated deep into the current Democratic administration itself in the country. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is allegedly linked with the Chinese infiltration into the US system. Way back in 2015, then Vice President Biden's son Hunter Biden and his business partners lobbied the State Department for an approval of a partnership between the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and State Legislative Leaders Foundation.

Hunter Biden and associates wanted to establish an office in Beijing for a joint venture with China's Harvest Fund Management. The Harvest Fund is a Chinese investment firm led by Henry Zhao, a member of the all-powerful Communist Party in China. Hunter Biden allegedly touted his family's political connections in seeking a $5 million investment from Harvest founder Zhao.

Henry Zhao, in turn, worked with the Chinese Government in Beijing to have the foundation's efforts mentioned during the summit between US President Barack Obama and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in September 2015. Subsequently, President Obama endorsed the partnership between State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the Chinese group. Afterwards, Hunter Biden's company finalized its multimillion-dollar deal with the Harvest Management. Hunter Biden is also said to have earned millions of dollars from a deal with CEFC China Energy.

The State Legislative Leaders Foundation has had powerful links in the US administration. In 2015, Evan Ryan was an advisor to the Foundation. She served as assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. Ryan now serves as White House cabinet secretary. She is married to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Since 2015, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship and the State Legislative Leaders Foundation have hosted five 'Cooperation Forums' in Honolulu, Las Vegas, Wuhan, and Shijiazhuang.

They have provided the Chinese influence group access to dozens of state legislative leaders and American business executives. President Joe Biden cannot feign ignorance of his son's dealing with the Chinese. In 2017 he met Michael Lin, a long-time Hunter business partner.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has already said the Chinese People's Association for Friendship seeks "to directly and malignly influence state and local leaders to promote the PRC's global agenda."

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:56 [IST]