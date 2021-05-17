Calcutta University BA, B.Sc odd semester results 2021 released; Check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 17: Amid rise in coronavirus cases in India, the University of Calcutta has released B.A/ B.Sc. odd semester (Semester- I/III/V) results for Honours/General/Major examinations 2020 under CBCS today, on Monday 17th May 2021.

It can be seen that candidates, who have appeared for the examination, can check their results now by entering their 12-digit Roll Number (excluding the hyphens) on the website- www.exametc.com

Candidates, who are not satisfied with their results, can apply for rechecking online through the official University website. Meanwhile, candidates want rechecking/ recounting, can apply for the same by paying a fee of Rs 500/- per paper/script within 15 days of the declaration of results. Candidates can also apply for supplementary exam online within the time limit.

How to check Calcutta University odd semester result 2020?

a. Visit the result website - exametc.com.

b. Now, click on the "Calcutta University Result" link

c. Enter your 12-digit Roll Number (without using hyphens)

d. Click on the 'Search' button.

e. Mark sheet will appear on the screen. Download the Calcutta University result and take its print out for future reference.

Students who have appeared for the theory exam and are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the re-examination of the answer script.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 18:10 [IST]