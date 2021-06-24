Calcutta high court reserves judgement in CM Banerjee's plea challenging Nandigram counting result

Kolkata, June 24: In a recent development, the Calcutta high court on Thursday reserved the judgment on a plea of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee challenging Nandigram election results.

CM Banerjee also appeared for the hearing virtually. A bench of Justice Kausik Chanda said the petitioner has full right to move for recusal and rest assured, the matter will be decided judicially.

Justice Chanda asked Singhvi if he is aware of BJP's organizational structure. In reply to Justice Chanda, Singhvi said, "I have many friends in BJP. I am broadly aware." To this, Justice Chanda said he is recalling the case.

Banerjee's counsel had earlier written to the Acting Chief Justice of the high court praying for reassignment of her election petition to another bench. Justice Chanda had on June 18 adjourned till June 24 Banerjee's election petition praying for declaring the election of Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram null and void.

The petitioner's lawyer Singhvi mentioned instances that shows Justice Chanda has connections with BJP and mention a case where the Judge moved the intervention application on its behalf.

Justice Chanda to Singhvi said, "You lawyers also have political affiliations. You are from Congress and Mookherjee has a BJP background. But you are appearing for TMC's Mamata Banerjee's case."

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee has also moved an application to change the judge in the case and alleged that Justice Chanda has connections with BJP.

The matter had been mentioned on that date by Banerjee's lawyer before the court of Justice Chanda as per the list for hearing.

Adjourning the matter, Justice Chanda had directed the Registrar, High Court, Original Side, to file a report before the court by the next date of hearing as to whether the election petition has been filed in conformity with the Representation of People Act, 1951.