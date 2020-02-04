Calcutta HC stays Zilla Parishad's meeting for no-confidence vote against BJP members

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Kolkata, Feb 04: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday imposed an interim stay on a special meeting of Dakshin Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (ZP) for voting on a no- confidence motion brought against three 'karmadhyakshas' (members-in-charge) of the body.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, for which a notice was given by the divisional commissioner on January 22.

Fourteen members of the zilla parishad had brought the no-confidence motion against 'karmadhyakshas' Shankar Sarkar, Chintamani Biha and Mofizuddin Mia.

Left-wing students protest outside Victoria Memorial as BJP MP addresses at Kolkata Literary meet

While the three members are from the BJP, the 14 others who brought the motion are from the ruling Trinamool Congress, which runs the zilla parishad.

The three members against whom the motion was brought had moved the high court challenging it on procedural grounds.

Since the three 'karmadhyakshas' are members of two permanent committees each, six no-confidence motions were brought against them separately.

Passing the interim stay order, Justice Arindam Sinha observed that there was no requirement for bringing separate motions for the six posts and that it could be done by bringing only one motion. The matter will be taken up for hearing again on February 13.