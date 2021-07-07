Calcutta HC imposes Rs 5 lakh cost on Mamata Banerjee for seeking recusal of judge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday imposed cost of Rs 5 lakh on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for seeking recusal of a judge.

Mamata had sought for the recusal of Justice Kaushik Chandra alleging that he had links with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The court imposed the cost on the Bengal CM after she and the TMC made an attempt to portray the judiciary in bad light.

The plea filed by by Mamata challenging the election results at Nandigram will be heard by another Bench now. Justice Chandra, while shooting down her plea to withdraw himself from the case imposed the cost on her for orchestrating circumstances compelling him to recuse.