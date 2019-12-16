Calcutta HC asks Mamata govt to file report on action taken amid violence

By PTI

Kolkata, Dec 16: The Calcutta High Court directed the state government on Monday to file a report on action taken regarding law and order situation in West Bengal, amid violent protests against the citizenship law.

A division bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice H Bhattacharyya gave the directions on a petition filed by a resident of Howrah that has seen several incidents of vandalism and arson.

Petitioner Surajit Saha prayed for direction to the government to ensure maintenance of law and order, which is a state subject. The court directed the state government to file the report by December 18 when the matter will be heard next.

The counsel for the state government told the court that reports have been sought from the affected districts.

The petitioner further urged that compensation be given to the railways, which bore the brunt of violence, and also to private persons who were affected.