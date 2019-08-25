  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha’s father passes away

    By Shreya
    |

    Mysuru, Aug 25: Gangaiah Hegde, father of late Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha, passed away at a hospital in Mysuru, less than a month after the tragic demise of his son.

    The 96-year-old was admitted to the city's Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda hospital, which is run by a relative of Siddhartha's father-in-law and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

    Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha and his father Gangaiah Hegde
    Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha and his father Gangaiah Hegde

    Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from the Netravati Bridge, later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31.

    After he was reported missing, an alleged letter written by him to the board of directors and the "Coffee Day family" showed he was under "tremendous pressure" from lenders. However, the letter's authenticity could not be verified.

    India to curb 'tax harassment', says I-T notices now only through centralised system

    In the letter, Siddhartha said, "I have failed as an entrepreneur."

    "Tremendous pressure from other lenders lead to me succumbing to the situation," he said.

    In the letter, Siddhartha complained of "a lot of harassment from the previous DG Income Tax in the form of attaching "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking possession of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".

    However, the IT department in Bengaluru questioned the signature on this note and said "the authenticity of the note is not known and the signature does not tally with the signature as available in his annual reports."

    More VG SIDDHARTHA News

    Read more about:

    vg siddhartha sm krishna

    Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 20:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue