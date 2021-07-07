Cabinet reshuffle: Who got what
New Delhi, July 07: Mansukh Mandaviya was on Wednesday made the new health minister of India, replacing Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw has been given the charge of Railways and IT ministry.
Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made the Civil Aviation Minister, while Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation.
Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Kiren Rijiju will be the Minister of Law and Justice while Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister.
PM Modi Cabinet New Portfolios Announced: Check Full List
Narendra Modi: Ministry of Science & Technology
Amit Shah: Ministry of Co-operation
Dharmendra Pradhan: Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry
Smriti Irani: Woman and Child Development Minister
Mansukh Mandaviya: Health Minister
Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Sarbananda Sonowal: Ministries of North East Development and Shipping and Waterways
Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation
Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Union Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Railways.
Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Food Processing
Kiren Rijiju: Law Ministry
Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power, Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh Puri: Ministries of urban development, housing and petroleum
Bhupender Yadav: Labour Ministry and Ministry of Environment and Forests
Parshottam Rupala: Fisheries and Dairies Minister
G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture, Tourism, Ministry of Development of NorthEastern Region
Anurag Singh Thakur: Information and Broadcasting, Sports Ministry
Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State in the Finance Ministry
Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industries
Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare
Meenakashi Lekhi: Ministry of State in External Affairs and Culture Ministry
Giriraj Singh: Ministry of Rural Development
Here is the full list: