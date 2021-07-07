Cabinet reshuffle: Who got what

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 07: Mansukh Mandaviya was on Wednesday made the new health minister of India, replacing Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Ashwinin Vaishnaw has been given the charge of Railways and IT ministry.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia has been made the Civil Aviation Minister, while Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the charge of the newly-created Ministry of Cooperation.

    Dharmendra Pradhan will be the new Education Minister and the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Kiren Rijiju will be the Minister of Law and Justice while Hardeep Singh Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister.

    PM Modi Cabinet New Portfolios Announced: Check Full List

    Narendra Modi: Ministry of Science & Technology

    Amit Shah: Ministry of Co-operation

    Dharmendra Pradhan: Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship ministry

    Smriti Irani: Woman and Child Development Minister

    Mansukh Mandaviya: Health Minister

    Narayan Tatu Rane: Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

    Sarbananda Sonowal: Ministries of North East Development and Shipping and Waterways

    Dr. Virendra Kumar: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

    Jyotiraditya M Scindia: Minister of Civil Aviation

    Ramchandra Prasad Singh: Minister of Steel

    Ashwini Vaishnaw: Union Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Railways.

    Pashu Pati Kumar Paras: Food Processing

    Kiren Rijiju: Law Ministry

    Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of Power, Minister of New and Renewable Energy

    Hardeep Singh Puri: Ministries of urban development, housing and petroleum

    Bhupender Yadav: Labour Ministry and Ministry of Environment and Forests

    Parshottam Rupala: Fisheries and Dairies Minister

    G. Kishan Reddy: Minister of Culture, Tourism, Ministry of Development of NorthEastern Region

    Anurag Singh Thakur: Information and Broadcasting, Sports Ministry

    Pankaj Choudhary: Minister of State in the Finance Ministry

    Anupriya Singh Patel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industries

    Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel: Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice

    Shobha Karandlaje: Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare

    Meenakashi Lekhi: Ministry of State in External Affairs and Culture Ministry

    Giriraj Singh: Ministry of Rural Development

    Here is the full list:

