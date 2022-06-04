YouTube
    Cabinet reshuffle in Odisha: New Ministers to take oath tomorrow at 12 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhubaneswar, Jun 04: In a major development in Odisha politics, All ministers in the Odisha cabinet have resigned while the new ones will take oath on Sunday at 12 pm, according to ANI.

    Cabinet reshuffle in Odisha: New Ministers to take oath tomorrow at 12 pm

    A few ministers including Ranendra Pratap Swain and Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi have received a call from the high command asking them to resign, top official source added.

    The ruling BJD in Odisha Friday registered a landslide victory in the Brajrajnagar assembly by-poll with its candidate Alaka Mohanty winning by a margin of 66,122 votes, pushing the opposition BJP to the third position for the first time since 2019.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 15:39 [IST]
    X