Cabinet okays Production Linked Scheme for textiles

India

New Delhi, Sep 08: Taking steps forward towards the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has approved the PLI Scheme for Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and 10 segments/ products of Technical Textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 10,683 crore.

PLI for Textiles along with RoSCTL, RoDTEP and other measures of Government in sector e.g. providing raw material at competitive prices, skill development etc will herald a new age in textiles manufacturing.

PLI scheme for Textiles is part of the overall announcement of PLI Schemes for 13 sectors made earlier during the Union Budget 2021-22, with an outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore. With the announcement of PLI Schemes for 13 sectors, minimum production in India is expected to be around Rs. 37.5 lakh crore over 5 years and minimum expected employment over 5 years is nearly 1 crore.

PLI scheme for Textiles will promote production of high value MMF Fabric, Garments and Technical Textiles in country. The incentive structure has been so formulated that industry will be encouraged to invest in fresh capacities in these segments. This will give a major push to growing high value MMF segment which will complement the efforts of cotton and other natural fibre-based textiles industry in generating new opportunities for employment and trade, resultantly helping India regain its historical dominant status in global textiles trade.

The Technical Textiles segment is a new age textile, whose application in several sectors of economy, including infrastructure, water, health and hygiene, defense, security, automobiles, aviation, etc. will improve the efficiencies in those sectors of economy. Government has also launched a National Technical Textiles Mission in the past for promoting R&D efforts in that sector. PLI will help further, in attracting investment in this segment.

There are two types of investment possible with different set of incentive structure. Any person, (which includes firm / company) willing to invest minimum ₹300 Crore in Plant, Machinery, Equipment and Civil Works (excluding land and administrative building cost) to produce products of Notified lines (MMF Fabrics, Garment) and products of Technical Textiles, shall be eligible to apply for participation in first part of the scheme. In the second part any person, (which includes firm / company) willing to invest minimum ₹100 Crore shall be eligible to apply for participation in this part of the scheme. In addition, priority will be given for investment in Aspirational Districts, Tier 3, Tier 4 towns, and rural areas and due to this priority Industry will be incentivized to move to backward area. This scheme will positively impact especially States like Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, AP, Telangana, Odisha etc.

It is estimated that over the period of five years, the PLI Scheme for Textiles will lead to fresh investment of more than Rs.19,000 crore, cumulative turnover of over Rs.3 lakh crore will be achieved under this scheme and, will create additional employment opportunities of more than 7.5 lakh jobs in this sector and several lakhs more for supporting activities. The textiles industry predominantly employs women, therefore, the scheme will empower women and increase their participation in formal economy.

Highlights of the Cabinet meeting:

Cabinet has given its approval to PLI Scheme worth Rs 10,683 crore package in textile. The package has been approved for 10 different products for a period of five years. The PLI scheme will provide direct benefit to over 7.5 lakh people

Scheme will pave the way for participation of women in large numbers

Priorities to be given to those companies setting up units in aspirational districts. Scheme will positively impact especially States like Gujarat, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, AP, Telangana, Odisha etc.

Two category identified for PLI Scheme in textile: a) investment upto 100 crore investment upto 300 crore

India is now the second largest maker of PPE. The government is committed towards the textile sector and is holding continued deliberations with stakeholders.

India is also working on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Western countries like the UK, EU and the UAE.

Union Cabinet approves MSP for rabi crore for marketing season 2022-23

Union Cabinet approves highest ever fair and remunerative price of Rs 290/quintal for sugarcane farmers.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 15:28 [IST]