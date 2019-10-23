Cabinet Meeting: MTNL/BSNL revival plan approved

New Delhi, Oct 23: Among several decisions taken at the meeting Cabinet Meeting in the national capital today, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be given ownership rights.

Javadekar said that the PM Modi-led cabinet has decided to rise Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops.

"Cabinet has decided to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Rabi crops, MSP for wheat and barley has been increased by Rs 85 , gram by Rs 255, Masur (Lentil) by Rs 325, mustard by Rs 225," he said.

Both ministers were briefing the media after the cabinet meeting.

"Cabinet has taken historic decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakhs people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi," Javadekar said.

Furthermore, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dispeled the speculations that MTNL and BSNL could be disinvested.

"Neither MTNL or BSNL are being closed, nor being disinvested, nor is being hired to any third party," RS Prasad said.

Union Cabinet has approved revival plan of BSNL and MTNL, in-principle merger of the two.

"Spectrum of 4G to be allocated to Telecom PSEs (Public Sector Enterprises). VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) packages to be offered," Prasad said.