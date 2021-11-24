Cabinet extends PMGKAY by four more months

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another four months. The food grain under Phase V would entail an estimated food subsidy of rs 53,344.52 crore.

    The total outfit of foodgrains in Phase V is 163 MLT. It would also provide food grains at 5 kilograms per person per month free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.

    The Cabinet also completed the formalities to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming session of Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws, Union Minister, Anurag Thakur said.

    Highlights of Cabinet meeting:

    • This will provide food grains at 5 Kg per person per month free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.
    • Cabinet has completed the formalities to repeal the three Farm Laws. In the upcoming session of the Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 16:05 [IST]
    X