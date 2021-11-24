Cabinet extends PMGKAY by four more months

Cabinet likely to approve repeal of farm laws: Bill listed for winter session

New Delhi, Nov 24: The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another four months. The food grain under Phase V would entail an estimated food subsidy of rs 53,344.52 crore.

The total outfit of foodgrains in Phase V is 163 MLT. It would also provide food grains at 5 kilograms per person per month free of cost for all the beneficiaries covered under the NFSA.

The Cabinet also completed the formalities to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming session of Parliament, it will be our priority to take back these three laws, Union Minister, Anurag Thakur said.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 16:05 [IST]