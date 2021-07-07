YouTube
    Cabinet expansion: The 13 likely inclusions in Modi sarkar

    New Delhi, July 07: Several BJP leaders have arrived in New Delhi, ahead of the much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle. While there is no official confirmation on the reshuffle a series of events has led to talk that there could be some major changes in the offing in the Narendra Modi led government.

    Cabinet expansion: The 13 likely inclusions in Modi sarkar

    The names of 13 leaders are doing the rounds and many have already arrived in Delhi. Speculation is rife that they may get a berth in the Modi sarkar.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pashupati Paras, Anupriya Patel,
    Pankaj Chowdhury, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Varun Gandhi, R C P Singh, Rahul Kaswan and C P Joshi have already arrived in Delhi. Narayan Rane and Ramshankar Katheria are yet to arrive in Delhi.

    On Tuesday, the President of India appointed 8 new Governors for various states including Karnataka. Further a Cabinet and CCEA meet scheduled to be held today was cancelled. A new ministry, the Ministry of Cooperation was also set up. These developments suggest that a Cabinet expansion is on the cards.

    cabinet reshuffle cabinet expansion

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 10:47 [IST]
    X