Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 43 leaders take oath as ministers, portfolios to be allocated tonight
India
New Delhi, July 07: In a major cabinet reshuffle, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal took oath as Union Ministers.
Meanwhile 14 ministers including Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokrhiyal, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar are among those who have resigned.
Shobha Karandlaje takes oath as minister: She is a BJP leader from Karnataka and currently the Vice President of BJP, Karnataka and Member of Parliament representing Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Constituency. She was a cabinet minister in the Government of Karnataka. She is a close confidant to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.
