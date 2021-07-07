YouTube
    Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: 43 leaders take oath as ministers, portfolios to be allocated tonight

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 07: In a major cabinet reshuffle, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal took oath as Union Ministers.

    Cabinet

    Meanwhile 14 ministers including Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokrhiyal, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar are among those who have resigned.

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:00 PM, 7 Jul
    "I express my deep sense of gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the trust reposed in me. I will sincerely make an endeavour to live upto his expectations & that of my people: G Kishan Reddy expresses gratitude
    7:31 PM, 7 Jul
    BJP MP from West Bengal, Nisith Pramanik (35) was sworn in as the youngest Minister of State (MoS) in the Union Cabinet India has ever had.
    7:26 PM, 7 Jul
    John Barla sworn in as minister. He has worked for the rights of tea garden workers, primarily in North Bengal and Assam for two decades.
    7:23 PM, 7 Jul
    Shantanu Thakur takes oath as minister
    7:21 PM, 7 Jul
    Bishweswar Tudu takes oath as minister. Prior to his political career, he worked as a senior engineer in Water Resources Department in Odisha.
    7:21 PM, 7 Jul
    Bharati Pravin Pawar takes oath as minister. She holds a MBBS degree in surgery.
    7:20 PM, 7 Jul
    Rajkumar Ranjan Singh takes oath as minister. He is a Lok Sabha member from Manipur, serving his 1st term.
    7:14 PM, 7 Jul
    Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad takes oath takes oath as minister.
    7:11 PM, 7 Jul
    Sushri Pratima Bhoumik takes oath as minister as minister.
    7:10 PM, 7 Jul
    Kapil Patil, first MP from Maharashtra’s Thane to get representation in Union Cabinet, takes oath as minister
    7:08 PM, 7 Jul
    Kapil Moreshwar Patil takes oath as minister.
    7:05 PM, 7 Jul
    Bhagwant Gurubasappa Khuba, Lok Sabha MP from Bidar in Karnataka, takes oath as minister.
    7:03 PM, 7 Jul
    Devusinh is a Lok Sabha member from Kheda in Gujarat, serving his 2nd term. Prior to his full-time political career, he has served as an Engineer in All India Radio.
    7:00 PM, 7 Jul
    Ajay Kumar sworn in as minister. He is a Lok Sabha member for Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, serving his 2nd term.
    6:59 PM, 7 Jul
    BL Verma, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh and the national vice president of the party’s OBC Morcha, takes oath as minister.
    6:58 PM, 7 Jul
    Uttarakhand lawmaker Ajay Bhatt takes oath as minister. He is considered one of the seniormost leaders of the party in Uttarakhand and has served as MLA from Ranikhet legislative assembly in the past.
    6:55 PM, 7 Jul
    Kaushal Kishore, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mohanlalganj in Uttar Pradesh, takes oath as minister.
    6:54 PM, 7 Jul
    Annpurna Devi takes oath as minister. She has served as Cabinet minister in Jharkhand govt,holding portfolios like Irrigation, Women & Child Welfare, Registration.
    6:53 PM, 7 Jul
    Abbaiah Narayanaswamy, who represents Chitradurga (SC) constituency in Karnataka takes oath as minister.
    6:50 PM, 7 Jul
    BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi takes oath
    6:49 PM, 7 Jul
    Darshana Vikram Jardosh takes oath as minister. Jardosh is a Lok Sabha member for Surat in Gujarat.
    6:47 PM, 7 Jul
    Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, another face from UP, takes oath as minister. His political career has spanned over 3 decades. He has never held any portfolio in the past.
    6:46 PM, 7 Jul
    Union Cabinet Reshuffle: New Entries
    6:46 PM, 7 Jul
    Shobha Karandlaje takes oath as minister: She is a BJP leader from Karnataka and currently the Vice President of BJP, Karnataka and Member of Parliament representing Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Constituency. She was a cabinet minister in the Government of Karnataka. She is a close confidant to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa.
    6:45 PM, 7 Jul
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes oath as minister: He is a member of BJP as of 2018 and also the National Spokesperson of BJP and was vice-chairman of the Kerala wing of the BJP-led coalition National Democratic Alliance.
    6:41 PM, 7 Jul
    Satya Pal Singh Baghel takes oath as minister.
    6:40 PM, 7 Jul
    BJP leader Pankaj Choudhary takes oath
    6:37 PM, 7 Jul
    Former Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel takes oath
    6:33 PM, 7 Jul
    Anurag Thakur takes oath as minister.
    6:32 PM, 7 Jul
    Former Minister of State of Home Affairs Gangapuram Kishan Reddy takes oath
    Read more about:

    X