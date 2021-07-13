Cabinet Committees re-constituted: PM heads 5, Shah, Rajnath one each

Part of all 8 Cabinet Committees, Amit Shah is boss 2 in Modi Sarkar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 13: After a major reshuffle of the Union Cabinet, the government has undertaken the appointments of the Cabinet Committee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads five of the committees that include, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development and Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah heads the Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, while the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs is headed by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Composition of the Cabinet Committees:

1) Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Composition

Prime Minister.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

2) Cabinet Committee on Accommodation. Composition

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food

and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Special Invitees

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

3) Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. Composition

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food

and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and

Entrepreneurship.

4) Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Composition

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs.

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth

Affairs and Sports.

Special Invitees

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture.

V. Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

5) Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. Composition

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food

and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles.

Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of

Mines.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and Minister of

Ayush.

Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of

Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment.

6) Cabinet Committee on Security. Composition

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

7) Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth. Composition

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food

and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles.

Narayan Tatu Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of

Electronics and Information Technology. -----

8) Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development. Composition

Prime Minister.

Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence.

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food

and Public Distribution; and Minister of Textiles.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and

Entrepreneurship.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of

Electronics and Information Technology.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing

and Urban Affairs.

Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister

of Labour and Employment.

Special Invitees

Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Minister of Steel.

G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of

Development of North Eastern Region.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 9:14 [IST]