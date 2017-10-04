Cabinet approves renaming of Kandla Port as Deendayal Port

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval for renaming of Kandla port as Deendayal port.

Ports in India are generally named after the city or town in which these are situated. However, the Government, in special cases, after due consideration, have renamed the Ports after great leaders in the past.

By renaming Kandla Port as "Deendayal Port, Kandla", a grateful nation would be remembering the invaluable contributions made by one of the greatest sons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. This will inspire the People of Gujarat, particularly the Youth, who may not be fully aware of the contributions made by the great leader.

Also, the cabinet approved signing and ratification of Extradition Treaty between India and Lithuania. The Treaty would provide a legal framework for seeking extradition of terrorists, economic offenders and other criminals from and to Lithuania.

Lithuania is a country and the southernmost of Europe's Baltic states, a former Soviet bloc nation bordering Poland, Latvia and Belarus. Its capital, Vilnius, near the Belarus border, is known for its medieval Old Town.

Union Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval to MoU between India and Myanmar on upgradation of Women's Police Training Centre at Yamethin, Myanmar.

The MoU covers upgradation of the Yamethin Women's Police Training Centre to further augment the capabilities of the Myanmar Government to build capacities of its police force with technical and financial assistance from Government of India.

OneIndia News