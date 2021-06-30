YouTube
    Cabinet approves FM Sitharaman's relief measures: Key highlights

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 30: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the relief measures announced by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The FM announced 8 such relief measures.

    Ravi Shankar Prasad
    Ravi Shankar Prasad

    BharatNet implementation strategy

    The cabinet approved public private partnership mode for the rollout of BharatNet project for broadband services in villages in 16 states with viability gap funding of Rs 19,041 crore, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

    He said the total expense will be Rs 29,430 crore to cover around 3,60,000 villages in the 16 states, which includes Rs 19,041 crore to be spent by the government for the viability gap funding. Prasad said the decision to involve private players was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on August 15, 2020 that around 6 lakh villages in the country will be connected with broadband in 1,000 days.

    He said till date, 1.56 lakh out of the 2.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with broadband.

    Cabinet also approved Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme that seeks to improve operational efficiencies & financial sustainability of all DISCOMs/ Power Departments excluding Private Sector DISCOMs by providing conditional financial assistance for strengthening of supply infra.

    Scheme outlay of Rs.3,03,758 crore with an estimated GBS from Central Government of Rs.97,631 crore; assistance will be based on meeting prequalifying criteria as well as upon achievement of basic minimum benchmarks by DISCOM.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 16:09 [IST]
    X