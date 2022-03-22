Cabinet approves MSP for raw jute

New Delhi, Mar 22: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today approved the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Raw Jute for 2022-23 season. The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

The MSP of Raw Jute (TDN3 equivalent to TD5 grade) has been fixed at Rs.4750/- per quintal for 2022-23 season with an increase of Rs.250/- over the previous year. This would ensure a return of 60.53 percent over all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of raw jute for 2022-23 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

It assures a minimum of 50 percent as margin of profit. It is one of the important and progressive steps towards ensuring better remunerative returns to the jute growers and to incentivise quality jute fibre.

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as Central Government Nodal Agency to undertake Price Support Operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Central Government.

