Cabinet approves merger of Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank

India

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 2: The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the first-ever three-way merger in Indian Banking with the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda.

This marks the first-ever three-way merger in the country's banking sector, and will create the country's second largest public sector lender.

The government said in a statement that as per the scheme of amalgamation, Bank of Baroda will be the transferee bank while the other two public sector banks will be transferor banks.