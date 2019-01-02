  • search
    Cabinet approves merger of Vijaya Bank, Bank of Baroda and Dena Bank

    New Delhi, Jan 2: The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the first-ever three-way merger in Indian Banking with the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Bank of Baroda.

    This marks the first-ever three-way merger in the country's banking sector, and will create the country's second largest public sector lender.

    The government said in a statement that as per the scheme of amalgamation, Bank of Baroda will be the transferee bank while the other two public sector banks will be transferor banks.

