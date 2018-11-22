Cabinet approves Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, to ask Pakistan to cooperate

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved Kartarpur Sahib Corridor a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Centre will take up the matter with Pakistan to allow pilgrims.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed Cabinet approval on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on Twitter. Rajnath Singh said Government will take up the matter with Pakistan to allow pilgrims.

After the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said, "We decided in the cabinet meeting today that we will build the Kartarpur corridor till the international border. All sorts of modern technology will be used to build this corridor."

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is 120 km from Lahore. It is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak settled and assembled a Sikh community after his missionary travels. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died, on 22 September 1539.

The gurdwara is also notable for its location near the border between Pakistan and India. The shrine is visible from the Indian side of the border as Pakistani authorities generally trim the tall Elephant grass that would otherwise obstruct the view.

Indian Sikhs gather in large numbers on bluffs to perform darshan, or sacred viewing of the site, from the Indian side of the border.

