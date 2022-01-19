YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in IREDA: Here are the Highlights

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The Union Cabinet has approved infusion of Rs 1,500 crores in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). This will enable IREDA to lend Rs 12,000 crores to the renewable energy sector,Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

    Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in IREDA: Here are the Highlights

    Here are the highlights:

    • Cabinet approves infusion of Rs.1,500 crore in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited.
    • Cabinet approves Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.
    • Cabinet approves extension of tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for three years beyond 31.3.2022.

    More CABINET News  

    Read more about:

    cabinet

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X