Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in IREDA: Here are the Highlights

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Union Cabinet has approved infusion of Rs 1,500 crores in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA). This will enable IREDA to lend Rs 12,000 crores to the renewable energy sector,Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Here are the highlights:

Cabinet approves infusion of Rs.1,500 crore in Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited.

Cabinet approves Scheme for grant of ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers in specified loan accounts.

Cabinet approves extension of tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for three years beyond 31.3.2022.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 16:18 [IST]