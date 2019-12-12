CAB 'unconstitutional', will not be implemented in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12: A day after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government and said the "unconstitutional Bill" will have no place in Kerala and the state will not implement it.

While asking the people to oppose the Bill, Vijayan claimed that the proposed law is a rejection of secularism and the saffron party has made it clear that its main political plank is communalism.

"The Act is unconstitutional.. Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) will have no place in Kerala and it will not be implemented in the State," Vijayan told reporters.

He also tweeted that democracy in the country was in danger.

"...With CAB, Sangh Parivar has used the majority they enjoy in the parliament to uproot the bedrock of Indian democracy & Constitution. It's a rejection of secularism.

BJP has made it clear that their main political plank is communalism. We must resist," Vijayan said in a tweet.

Addressing reporters, he said the Centre was trying to realise the dream of "Savarkar and Golvakar to divide India along communal lines" through the CAB.

"The state government will question the validity of this black law at all possible platforms. The Supreme Court has repeatedly made it clear that secularism is the foundation of the country's constitution.

Through this law, the centre is trying to create a communal divide," Vijayan said.

He said the country is well-known as a nation where people belonging to various castes, creed and religions live together harmoniously.

"This is a land where thousands of Muslim brothers came to settle during partition after leaving religious Pakistan for a secular India.

The primitive politics of RSS compares India with Pakistan and insists on implementing their ideas," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister claimed the new law will only help destroy the peace and harmony of the country and lead it through the situation faced by various violence-hit religious nations.

"This is the law that humiliates India before the world," Vijayan added.