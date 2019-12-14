CAB protest: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh today

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Guwahati, Dec 14: Curfew will be relaxed in Assam's Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday while Dibrugarh curfew has been relaxed from 8 am to 2 pm. Though agitation still continues in the Northeast states over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the amended Citizenship Act.

Since Wednesday, eight columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to control the protests in parts of Assam and Tripura. Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said, "Curfew in Dibrugarh (Assam) has been relaxed from 8 am to 2 pm today."

The CAB protests also spread its wings in some places of West Bengal on Friday as protestors came on the street in Murshidabad showing violence and set ablaze a railway station seeking immediate revocation of the amended Citizenship Act.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged people to maintain peace and also has warned protesters to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

The Northeast state, especially Assam is witnessing huge violent protests in its history over the CAB.

The agitators have been showing protest against Bill since Monday after the Lok Sabha passed the CAB, and gradually it increased after the Bill was passed in the Upper House following President's nod for its implementation as a law.

Meanwhile, post office, bank, three railway stations, bus terminus, and many other public properties being set ablaze and rampaged. Three people have been killed in firing during controlling the protests in which a teenager also lost his life.