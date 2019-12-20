  • search
    CAA protests hearing: Plea in Delhi HC for contempt action against lawyers who 'disrespected' court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: Several advocates on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to take contempt of court action against those lawyers who used derogatory words against judges during the hearing of several PILs relating to violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

    
    Delhi High Court

    Senior advocates, heads of bar associations and central government lawyers mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar the need for contempt action against those who "disrespected the judiciary". After hearing the lawyers, the bench said it will refer the matter to one of its relevant committees which will deliberate on it.

      On Thursday, several lawyers appearing for pleas in relation to violence at Jamia University, during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, had used derogatory words against the bench when it declined to grant interim protection to students from arrest.

