Bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, result on Nov 6

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Election Commission on Monday has announced dates for by-polls in seven assembly seats across six states to be held on November 3. The results will be declared on November 6.

The seats are Andheri East in Maharashtra; Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar; Adampur in Haryana; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokrannath in UttarPradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

Allegations of violence mark bypolls in two Bengal civic bodies

The exercise was necessitated due to vacancy on each seat. Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the-then MLA from Mokama, was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.