    Bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, result on Nov 6

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The Election Commission on Monday has announced dates for by-polls in seven assembly seats across six states to be held on November 3. The results will be declared on November 6.

    The seats are Andheri East in Maharashtra; Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar; Adampur in Haryana; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokrannath in UttarPradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha.

    The exercise was necessitated due to vacancy on each seat. Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the-then MLA from Mokama, was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.

    X