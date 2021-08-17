Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu on Sept 13

New Delhi, Aug 17: Bypoll to fill up a vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu that fell vacant with the death of AIADMK MP A. Mohammedjan on March 23 will be held on September 13, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The bypoll will be held on September 13, the poll panel said in a statement.

Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on July 24, 2025.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.

Criticism that the BJP government is acting in favor of the AIADMK has also been tarnished. Political analysts say the Rajya Sabha elections are the best example of the AIADMK duo's influence in Delhi in the near future.

