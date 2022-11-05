Bypoll to Mainpuri, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 05: The Commission has decided to hold the bye-election to fill vacancies in the following Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar and Chhattisgarh.

Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. Yadav had passed away last month following prolonged illness.

The Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls.

Khan, who was the Rampur MLA, was disqualified by the speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of hate speech registered against him in April 2019.

The counting of votes for the single parliamentary and five assembly seats will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count.

Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the other assembly seats where bypolls are being held.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 12:06 [IST]