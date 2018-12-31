Bypoll for Haryana's Jind, Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur constituencies on Jan 28

New Delhi, Dec 31: By-elections to the assembly constituencies of Jind in Haryana and Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu to be held on 28th January 2019.The Counting of votes to be on 31st January 2019.

INLD MLA Harichand Middha's death on August 26, 2018, has created the vacancy. The Election Commission of India had informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had time to organise the byelection till February 15.

The bypoll for Thiruvarur constituency was necessitated following the demise of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi. In November, the Tamil Nadu government had requested the election commission to postpone the by-elections in Thiruvarur, citing heavy rains as a reason. A petition against the government request argued that the prediction of rain cannot be considered a valid reason for postponing a by-election.