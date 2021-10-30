By-polls: Voting underway at 3 Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 30: Voting is underway in 3 Lok Sabha and 30 assembly seats. The Lok Sabha seats where voting is underway are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

    Voting is also underway at the assembly segments at Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland.

    In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan there is a direct contest between the BJP and Congress. The by-polls in MP are at the Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) assembly seats. In Rajasthan polling is taking place in the Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats.

    In Maharashtra, there are 12 candidates battling it out in Deglur. In West Bengal the battle is at Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba (SC) assembly seats where the BJP and TMC are locked in a fight.

    Haryana would witness a triangular battle between the INLD, Congress and BJP at Ellenabad constituency.

    Saturday, October 30, 2021, 8:05 [IST]
    X