By phase 7 of polls, you will find ghosts at BJP booths: Akhilesh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party hit a century in the first two phases of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said that the SP will form the government after the third and fourth phases.

Speaking at a rally in Ferozepur, Yadav said that by the 7th and final phase of the elections, silence will prevail at the BJP's booths and people will find only ghosts there.

Ever since they formed the government, they sold the country's assets, be it Railways or Waterways or airlines. How will you get reservations if everything is privatised, he asked.

Firozabad has been an SP stronghold and Yadav himself had won the elections in 2009 from this Lok Sabha seat. In the 2017 elections, the BJP however won four of the five assembly seats in Firozabad.

The third phase pdf elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 16:01 [IST]