YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    By phase 7 of polls, you will find ghosts at BJP booths: Akhilesh

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav said that his party hit a century in the first two phases of voting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He said that the SP will form the government after the third and fourth phases.

    By phase 7 of polls, you will find ghosts at BJP booths: Akhilesh

    Speaking at a rally in Ferozepur, Yadav said that by the 7th and final phase of the elections, silence will prevail at the BJP's booths and people will find only ghosts there.

    Ever since they formed the government, they sold the country's assets, be it Railways or Waterways or airlines. How will you get reservations if everything is privatised, he asked.

    Firozabad has been an SP stronghold and Yadav himself had won the elections in 2009 from this Lok Sabha seat. In the 2017 elections, the BJP however won four of the five assembly seats in Firozabad.

    Akhilesh Yadav
    Know all about
    Akhilesh Yadav

    The third phase pdf elections in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    More AKHILESH YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X