By-poll Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes gets underway
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Oneindia Staff
|
New Delhi, Apr 16: Counting of the votes for the by-polls held recently for one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's Asansol and four assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra is underway.
The by-elections were necessitated in Bengal as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.
In Bihar, the by-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.
Whereas the bypoll to the Khairagarh constituency became necessary after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh died last November while it was necessitated after incumbent Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav died due to COVID-19 in December 2021.
Check out Live Blog:
Newest FirstOldest First
9:48 AM, 16 Apr
Chhattisgarh | Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-election being held today. Visuals from a counting centre in Rajnandgaon. pic.twitter.com/XlYkwHbNMH
Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-election being held today. Visuals from a counting centre in Rajnandgaon.
9:37 AM, 16 Apr
As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC leads on Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway.
9:23 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
As per official early trends by the Election Commission, RJD leads on Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar as counting for the by-election gets underway.
9:19 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal
The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.
Counting of votes gets underway for Ballygunge Assembly by-elections.
8:58 AM, 16 Apr
A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata’s Ballygunge.
8:27 AM, 16 Apr
Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.
8:23 AM, 16 Apr
WB | Counting of votes for Ballygunge Assembly by-poll being held today.
I'm confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes Oppn's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC: Party's candidate Babul Supriyo pic.twitter.com/YP4viaKaki
I'm confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes opposition’s unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC, party leader Babul Supriyo said as counting began for the Ballygunge constituency
8:16 AM, 16 Apr
Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of late MLA Chandrakant Jadhav is contesting from the North Kolhapur seat on a Congress ticket against the BJP’s Satyajit Kadam. The by poll was necessitated following the death of Chandrakant Jadhav
8:13 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal | Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.
Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.
8:12 AM, 16 Apr
TMC leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha faces Agnimitra of the BJP in Asansol
8:12 AM, 16 Apr
In the by-election to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Western Maharashtra over 60 per cent voting was recorded
8:10 AM, 16 Apr
Counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats has begun. The four assembly constituencies where counting is being held are Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North. Counting is also being held for the MP seat in Asansol, Bengal.
7:56 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal
The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. Supriyo is the TMC candidate in Ballygunge, where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh, and CPI(M) 's Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats.
6:48 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal
The TMC has fielded veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP has nominated Paul, who is the MLA from Asansol Dakshin.
6:01 AM, 16 Apr
Maharashtra
When voter turnout increases, the BJP benefits. As the voter turnout will be between 60 and 65 per cent, we will win the election," Patil said, while denying allegations about alleged cash distribution by BJP workers.
5:48 AM, 16 Apr
Maharashtra
Congress fielded Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, while the BJP fielded Satyajit Kadam. Over 2.90 lakh voters were eligible to exercise franchise. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed in Kolhapur that his party will win with "a high margin." "
5:39 AM, 16 Apr
Maharashtra
As much as 60.09 per cent of voters exercised their franchise as per tentative data, said a poll official. There were 15 candidates in the fray, though the main fight was expected to be between Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and opposition BJP.
5:36 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
The BJP has nominated Baby Kumari who enjoys the image of a “giant killer” in the constituency. She had won the seat in 2015, contesting as an Independent, defeating Ramai Ram who had represented Bochahan multiple times and on tickets of various parties.
5:34 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
Amar jumped ship and is now in the fray as the candidate of the RJD, which his father had defeated to win the seat. Sahani has now fielded Gita Devi, whose father Ramai Ram was the RJD candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.
5:34 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
Sahani, who initially wanted to field the deceased MLA's son Amar, recently lost his ministerial berth, and subsequently the trust of his prospective candidate.
5:32 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
Polling was peaceful for by-election to Bihar's Bochahan assembly constituency on Tuesday with over 59 per cent of eligible electors casting their votes, an Election Commission official said.
5:32 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
Polling was peaceful for by-election to Bihar's Bochahan assembly constituency on Tuesday with over 59 per cent of eligible electors casting their votes, an Election Commission official said.
5:34 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
Sahani, who initially wanted to field the deceased MLA's son Amar, recently lost his ministerial berth, and subsequently the trust of his prospective candidate.
5:34 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
Amar jumped ship and is now in the fray as the candidate of the RJD, which his father had defeated to win the seat. Sahani has now fielded Gita Devi, whose father Ramai Ram was the RJD candidate in the 2020 assembly polls.
5:36 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
The BJP has nominated Baby Kumari who enjoys the image of a “giant killer” in the constituency. She had won the seat in 2015, contesting as an Independent, defeating Ramai Ram who had represented Bochahan multiple times and on tickets of various parties.
5:39 AM, 16 Apr
Maharashtra
As much as 60.09 per cent of voters exercised their franchise as per tentative data, said a poll official. There were 15 candidates in the fray, though the main fight was expected to be between Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and opposition BJP.
5:48 AM, 16 Apr
Maharashtra
Congress fielded Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, while the BJP fielded Satyajit Kadam. Over 2.90 lakh voters were eligible to exercise franchise. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil claimed in Kolhapur that his party will win with "a high margin." "
6:01 AM, 16 Apr
Maharashtra
When voter turnout increases, the BJP benefits. As the voter turnout will be between 60 and 65 per cent, we will win the election," Patil said, while denying allegations about alleged cash distribution by BJP workers.
6:48 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal
The TMC has fielded veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP has nominated Paul, who is the MLA from Asansol Dakshin.
7:56 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal
The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. Supriyo is the TMC candidate in Ballygunge, where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh, and CPI(M) 's Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats.
8:10 AM, 16 Apr
Counting of votes for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats has begun. The four assembly constituencies where counting is being held are Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North. Counting is also being held for the MP seat in Asansol, Bengal.
8:12 AM, 16 Apr
In the by-election to the Kolhapur North Assembly constituency in Western Maharashtra over 60 per cent voting was recorded
8:12 AM, 16 Apr
TMC leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha faces Agnimitra of the BJP in Asansol
8:13 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal | Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.
Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.
8:16 AM, 16 Apr
Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of late MLA Chandrakant Jadhav is contesting from the North Kolhapur seat on a Congress ticket against the BJP’s Satyajit Kadam. The by poll was necessitated following the death of Chandrakant Jadhav
8:23 AM, 16 Apr
WB | Counting of votes for Ballygunge Assembly by-poll being held today.
I'm confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes Oppn's unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC: Party's candidate Babul Supriyo pic.twitter.com/YP4viaKaki
I'm confident. The 41% voters turnout here rubbishes opposition’s unnecessary claim of false voting. Had that been the case, would turnout have been this? WB is with Didi, TMC, party leader Babul Supriyo said as counting began for the Ballygunge constituency
8:27 AM, 16 Apr
Counting of votes for the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat in Asansol being held today. Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College in Asansol.
8:58 AM, 16 Apr
A total of 15 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, while 2.5 lakh people could vote in south Kolkata’s Ballygunge.
Counting of votes gets underway for Ballygunge Assembly by-elections.
9:19 AM, 16 Apr
West Bengal
The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.
9:23 AM, 16 Apr
Bihar
As per official early trends by the Election Commission, RJD leads on Bochahan Assembly seat in Bihar as counting for the by-election gets underway.
9:37 AM, 16 Apr
As per official early trends by the Election Commission, TMC leads on Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal as counting for the by-election gets underway.
9:48 AM, 16 Apr
Chhattisgarh | Counting of votes for Khairagarh Assembly by-election being held today. Visuals from a counting centre in Rajnandgaon. pic.twitter.com/XlYkwHbNMH