By-poll Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes gets underway

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Oneindia Staff

New Delhi, Apr 16: Counting of the votes for the by-polls held recently for one Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal's Asansol and four assembly seats in Ballygunge in Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra is underway.

The by-elections were necessitated in Bengal as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

In Bihar, the by-poll to the seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani.

Whereas the bypoll to the Khairagarh constituency became necessary after Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA and former MP Devvrat Singh died last November while it was necessitated after incumbent Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav died due to COVID-19 in December 2021.

Check out Live Blog: