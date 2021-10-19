A UP Man given death penalty for rape and murder of 8-year-old

Businessman arrested for sexually harassing actress in Delhi-Mumbai flight

Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 19: A Ghaziabad businessman has been arrested over allegations of molesting an actress on a Delhi-Mumbai flight. The case has been filed by the Sahar police station on 14 October.

As per the complaint, the actress was returning to Mumbai from the Delhi flight when the accused inappropriately touched her while she was opening overhead storage to take out her handbag.

After confronting the person for grabbing her waist and trying to pull her towards him, she brought the issue to the notice of the cabin crew to which she was told to lodge a complaint to their customer relations team, a report on The Times of India claims.

The cabin crew also asked him to step aside while asking his name and seat number.

Later, she went to file a complaint at the Versova police station who asked her to file the complaint with the Sahar police station as the incident comes under their jurisdiction.

However, there was a slight confusion over the identity of the accused as the alleged molester had given the name of his co-passenger.

The cops found out that the accused had given his name as Rajeev when the cabin crew had the details and the same was sent to the Sahar police.

After cops approached Rajeev, it was realised that it was not him but one Nitin, sitting next to Rajeev, who allegedly molested the 40-year-old actress.

The actress identified the accused after Rajeev sent his photo along with co-passengers were seen.

Nitin has been arrested and the case was booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 14:28 [IST]