India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Jaipur, Jan 17: A bus carrying 52 passengers overturned on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday.

The incident took place near Neemrana and no casualties have been reported.

"Some of the passengers on board sustained minor injuries and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment," Assistant Sub-Inspector Om Prakash told ANI.

More details awaited.