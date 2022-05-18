Accident captured on camera in Tamil Nadu: Two buses collide in Salem; 3 critical

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, May 18: Nearly 30 people have been reportedly injured after two buses collided head-on with each other in the Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, as per news agency ANI.

The clip of the accident has gone viral on social media sites. The visuals were taken from the CCTV camera placed on the bus. The video shows the bus, which was apparently going at a normal speed, was hit by another bus coming from the wrong side.

The impact was such that the driver was thrown off the seat and another person, who sat in the front seat, hit the front glass of the vehicle. The incident occurred on the Edappadi-Sankari highway.

The injured have been admitted to government and private hospitals in Salem and Edappadi. Three persons have suffered severe head injuries and their condition is said to be critical, as per the local media.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Two private buses collided head-on with each other in Salem district; several reported to be injured. Further details awaited.



(Source Unverified) pic.twitter.com/8FAJ0KRizk — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

While the private bus carrying 30 was on its way to Sankari from Edappadi, the other bus from a private college in Tiruchengode was heading to Edappadi via Sankari. It had 55 students.