Burqa should be banned as it is an inhuman practice: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Mar 24: In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla has opined that the burqa, which is used by Muslim women to cover their face in public, must be banned in India as it is an 'inhuman practice'.

Giving examples of some foreign countries where a ban has been imposed on the wearing of the burqa, the BJP leader said the same practice should be followed in India as well. While comparing the practice of wearing burqa with triple talaq, Shukla said that the custom is giving credence to Wahabi culture in India.

Shukla, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Rural development, in the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government, had recently called for the volume of loudspeakers at mosques to be fixed per high court orders as he was having problems in discharging government duties.

In a letter, Shukla said, "Namaaz is offered five times in a day, and throughout the day. As a result of it, I face problems in doing Yoga, meditation, puja (worship) and discharging government duties."

"Religious publicity takes place through loudspeakers. Information regarding donations for the construction of mosques is disseminated in an extremely loud volume. This has an adverse impact on students, elder citizens and the health of patients. The common public is facing extreme noise pollution," he said.

Earlier, Allahabad University vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava had written a letter to the district magistrate demanding a ban on using loudspeakers for Azan. In her letter, she had requested the DM to order the mosques to fix the volume as per the high court orders as the 'loud' sound disturbs her sleep.