JMB on recruitment spree in Bengal: This time it is to propagate ‘qital,’ establish Islamic rule

Burdwan blast: JMB chief sentenced to 29 years in jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The chief of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh Kausar alias Bona Mizan has been sentenced to 29 years in connection with the Burdwan blast case.

The convict is also an accused in another case related to the Bodh Gaya blast in Bihar that took place in January 2018.

On October 2 2014, a powerful bomb blast took place at the first floor of a rented house in the busy Khagragarh locality of Burdwan District of West Bengal. IED had accidentally gone off at the time of its fabrication by the members of banned terrorist organization viz. Jamat-ul-Mujaheedin of Bangladesh (JMB). Two terrorists had succumbed to their injuries caused due to bomb blast.. The case was initially registered by West Bengal Police, which was subsequently taken over by NIA.

Two more convicted by NIA Special Court in Burdwan blast case

Investigation by NIA revealed a conspiracy by JMB (Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) to radicalise, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India for committing terrorist acts and waging war against the democratically established Governments of India and Bangladesh. A large number of IEDs, explosives, hand grenades, training videos were recovered during the investigation of the case.

After extensive investigation total of 33 accused were charge sheeted by NIA for commission of various offences in this case. Out of 33 accused, 31 were arrested. Earlier, 30 accused persons were convicted and sentenced, to various terms, by the NIA Special Court, Kolkata.