Bumpy roads appear to be ahead for Kamal Nath among all three chief ministers of Congress

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 17: Congress leader Kamal Nath has the biggest challenge both external and internal to deal with in Madhya Pradesh in comparison to leaders of other states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarg. Kamal Nath will have to face a very strong opposition in the state Assembly.

Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh is politically razed therefore the new chief minister Bhupesh Baghel will have an open field to perform. Another former chief minister Vasundhara Raje too has become weak and Ashok Gehlot has the long experience of being the chief minister.

Though the infighting between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is avoided at least for the moment. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been able to convince leaders of Chhattisgarh in CM's race including T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Charan Das Mahant.

But the biggest challenge before Kamal Nath is that despite loosing the government in the state, popularity of former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains intact. Chouhan had already said that he would go to Kamal Nath to support good works of the Congress government. But if anything goes against the state, he will come out in protest even 10 days after the formation of the government.

Kamal Nath will have to walk a tight rope to manage leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav and Mukesh Naik for very long time within the Congress. The way supporters of Scindia protested in Delhi on December 15 despite the fact that decision for the post of CM was taken tells that there is bumpy roads ahead for Kamal Nath. It also tells that the differences between both the leaders has not yet been resolved.

Supporters of Scindia are feeling cheated after Sachin Pilot was made chief minister of Rajasthan. They demanded post of party president for Scindia and good number of ministerial berth for his supporters. This is also not clear that how Kamal Nath will satisfy to leaders like Pachouri, Ajay Singh and Arun Yadav who had lost even their elections.

But the most interesting question is that how long support of Digvijaya Singh for Kamal Nath will continue? Sources said that if Congress leaders have supported Kamal Nath setting aside factionalism, Kamal Nath will try to generate employment in the state by bringing investment using his connections.

As far as selection of Bhupesh Baghel as Congress CM of Chhattisgarh is concerned, he is a fighter in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi. He is happy with the closure of chapter of Ajit Jogi in the state. Rahul Gandhi has also given Baghel a go ahead for taking action against Raman Singh and other opponents in the state for lead in Lok Sabha elections.