Bulli Bai case: Delhi Police arrests main accused from Assam

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: The Delhi Police have arrested the main accused in the Bulli Bai app case. The arrested person has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi from Assam.

The operation was carried out by the Delhi Police's IDFSO Special Cell. Earlier this week, an 18 year old identified as Shweta Singh was held by the Mumbai Police on the accusation that she is the prime accused in the Bulli Bai case in which photographs of several Muslim women were posted on an app for auction.

The Mumbai Police also arrested on Vishal, an engineering students from Bengaluru for being a co-accused in the case.

She was using a fake Twitter handle called JattKhalsa07 and the same was used to upload hate posts and objectionable photos and comments. She lost both her parents. She first lost her mother to cancer and father to COVID-19 last year. She has two sisters and a brother. Singh was preparing for her engineering exams.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:06 [IST]