YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bulli Bai case: Delhi Police arrests main accused from Assam

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Delhi Police have arrested the main accused in the Bulli Bai app case. The arrested person has been identified as Neeraj Bishnoi from Assam.

    Bulli Bai case: Delhi Police arrests main accused from Assam

    The operation was carried out by the Delhi Police's IDFSO Special Cell. Earlier this week, an 18 year old identified as Shweta Singh was held by the Mumbai Police on the accusation that she is the prime accused in the Bulli Bai case in which photographs of several Muslim women were posted on an app for auction.

    The Mumbai Police also arrested on Vishal, an engineering students from Bengaluru for being a co-accused in the case.

    She was using a fake Twitter handle called JattKhalsa07 and the same was used to upload hate posts and objectionable photos and comments. She lost both her parents. She first lost her mother to cancer and father to COVID-19 last year. She has two sisters and a brother. Singh was preparing for her engineering exams.

    More DELHI POLICE News  

    Read more about:

    delhi police assam arrested mumbai police

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X