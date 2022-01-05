Mumbai Police record statement of witness Prabhakar Sail over allegation of extortion bid in Aryan Khan case

'Bulli Bai' app case: Mumbai police arrest one more student, 3 held so far

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jan 05: Mumbai Police has arrested one more student in 'Bulli Bai' app case. The accused has been identified as Mayank Agarwal. He was nabbed from the northern state in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested Shweta Singh (19), alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha (21) from Bengaluru in connection with the case.

The Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for 'auction' on the app called Bulli Bai', hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub.

The Mumbai cyber police station has also registered a case against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

What 'Bulli Bai' ? Is it a clone of Sulli Deals?

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for "auction" on the app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

While there was no actual auction' or sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

Politicians, netizens and women's rights groups demanded strict action against the makers of the app and many blamed it on right-wing elements.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:30 [IST]