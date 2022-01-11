YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Bulli Bai' app case complainant receives threat calls on her phone; cops launch probe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jan 10: Mumbai Police's cyber department registered a Non-Cognizable (NC) offence against an unidentified person after a complainant in the "Bulli Bai" app case told them that she had received threat calls on her phone, an official said on Monday.

    Bulli Bai app case complainant receives threat calls on her phone; cops launch probe

    The complainant told the police that the caller threatened her over the phone and asked why she revealed their names and filed FIR against them, the official at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex said. An NC case was registered against an unidentified person on Saturday, he added. He said the police are investigating how the caller got the mobile phone number of the complainant.

    No FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added. The case pertains to the creation of the 'Bulli Bai' app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for "auction". Mumbai cyber police had arrested Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal from Uttarakhand and Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru. The Delhi police's special cell, which has also registered an FIR in the case, on January 6 arrested one Niraj Bishnoi from Assam. According to the police, Bishnoi was the main creator of the app. PTI

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 0:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X