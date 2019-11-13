Bullet shell found in Kerala's Guruvayur temple 'hundi'; cops in a tizzy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guruvayur, Nov 12: In a shocking development, an empty bullet shell was found in one of the two 'hundis' (offering box) at the high- security Lord Krishna temple at Guruvayur, Kerala on Tuesday, police said.

Considering the fact that the Guruvayur temple has strict surveillance by the police with CCTV cameras installed all around, and special security checks for devotees before entering the premises, the presence of spent bullets has raised eyebrows regarding possible security lapses.

According to Guruvayur ACP Biju Bhaskar, "A probe is on to find out how the bullets came in the collection box. Though the police frisk devotees before entering the temple and metal detectors can identify bullets, the detectors also beep when there are coins.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation on, a police official said. The bullet shell was noticed when the hundis in front of the sanctum sanctorum were opened in the morning, he added.