Bulldozer drive: Illegal weapons found at main accused’s home in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 13: The police have found illegal weapons at the home of Javed Mohammad the main accused in the Prayagraj violence case. The Uttar Pradesh police said that they had also found objectionable posters at his home during a search conducted before Sunday's demolition.

Ajay Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj said, "we have found a 12 bore illegal pistol and a 315 bore pistol and cartridges and some documents that show objectionable comments against the honourable court."

On Sunday, Mohammad's house was razed. He is a leader of the Welfare Party of India. The action came hours after a notice was passed on his house claiming that the property was illegally constructed.

The notice also said that he had failed to reply to a demolition order that had been sent in May.

The administration used bulldozers to raze the houses. A demolition drive was also carried out in Kanpur where violent clashes had taken place on June 3 over the Prophet Mohammad comments issue.

"The administration acts regularly against illegal constructions. There is a set procedure including giving a notice and in this matter of Mohd Javed too we followed the procedure," Sanjay Khatri, the District Magistrate of Prayagraj said.

Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 9:03 [IST]