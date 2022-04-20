Jahangirpuri violence: Arms supplier, with over 60 previous cases against him, held after brief chase

How bull dozers are razing encroachments in Delhi? See it in pics and videos

Bulldozer drive begins in violence-hit Jahangirpuri amid heavy police deployment

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 20: The Bulldozer drive began in violence-hit Jahangirpuri amid heavy police deployment. ''The anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi. Earlier also we had requested security for the drive but due to some reasons the action was not taken," Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, was quoted by ANI news agency.

A hundred employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and seven bulldozers will be involved in the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri.

"We will provide security to the civic agency [NDMC] for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. Focus is on law and order situation," said Special Commissioner of Police,Law & Order, Delhi Police.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri on Saturday, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

A Hanuman Jayanti procession passing through Jahangirpuri was pelted with stones by anti-social elements and rioters on April 16, Gupta alleged.

The ruling AAP and the BJP have been engaged in blame game over the violence and arson in Jahangirpuri. While the AAP has been alleging that main accused in the clashes belonged to the BJP, the saffron party claims they belong to the AAP.