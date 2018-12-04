Bulandshahr violence: 2 FIRs lodged, 27 people named, 2 taken in custody

Lucknow, Dec 4: In connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr over illegal slaughtering of cattle in which a cop and two others have been killed, the police on Tuesday lodged two FIRs. One FIR has been filed against the alleged cattle slaughter and the other against the protests that took place on Monday, news agency ANI reported.

A clash between the police and villagers of Mahaw on Monday turned violent and resulted in the death of station house officer (SHO) Subodh Kumar Singh, 47, and a youngster. A bystander, who police identified as a youth named Sumit, died of a gunshot injury as the two sides traded fire. Police believe Sumit, an undergraduate student at a government college, was not part of the protest.

"Two people have been taken to custody. An SIT has been formed to investigate why the violence happened and why the police personnel left Inspector Subodh Kumar alone," Prashant Kumar, ADG Meerut Zone, told ANI.

The District Magistrate stated that the protests began after a group of people reportedly found the purported carcass of a cow in the field and blocked a road in the area, the Indian Express reported. Following this, a police team reached the spot and attempted to get the road open.

However, during this, a few unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the police force, forcing the cops to retaliate with lathi-charge as well as in a bid to disperse the mob. After this, the mob vandalised the police station and also set ablaze a couple of police vehicles, the DM said.

Officials said 11 companies of Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary have been rushed to Bulandshahr as a precautionary measure.